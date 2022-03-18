Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst and Dr. Robert Farley debate over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to Western leaders for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces continues. March 18, 2022
American man killed in Ukraine
02:57
Now Playing
The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up
11:46
UP NEXT
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want
03:45
Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches
01:39
Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol
01:46
Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine