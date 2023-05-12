IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The importance of CPR during cardiac arrest, learned by this mother and daughter

The importance of CPR during cardiac arrest, learned by this mother and daughter

Eva Blakely’s life was saved when she went into sudden cardiac arrest, due to her daughter Taylor’s quick thinking and training as a registered nurse. Dr. Akshay Syal reports on their story and the importance of CPR when someone goes into cardiac arrest.May 12, 2023

