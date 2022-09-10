Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship

VP Harris signs condolence book for queen00:53
King Charles III starts reign as world mourns Queen Elizabeth II05:39
- Now Playing
Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship04:21
- UP NEXT
King Charles III makes first speech to his nation05:15
King Charles III ascends to the throne at 73 years old02:58
Mourners across the globe pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II01:48
King Charles III steps onto the throne as U.K. faces uncertainty02:21
‘Hopefully someone tells him who I am’: Charming story of Queen Elizabeth II pranking U.S. tourist01:57
Watch: U.K.’s new king holds audience with new prime minister00:58
King Charles III’s mention of Harry and Meghan was ‘open-hearted and magnanimous,’ Keir Simmons says01:20
Speech from King Charles III was emotional homage to queen’s ‘resolute service,’ Savannah Guthrie says02:12
Three cheers, and a kiss, for new king outside Buckingham Palace01:23
John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years00:37
King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says01:35
How pop culture gave insight into Queen Elizabeth’s real life03:38
Gun salutes fired across U.K. in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II01:03
Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says03:40
King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace02:48
King Charles receives first warm public response03:54
Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting02:21
VP Harris signs condolence book for queen00:53
King Charles III starts reign as world mourns Queen Elizabeth II05:39
- Now Playing
Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship04:21
- UP NEXT
King Charles III makes first speech to his nation05:15
King Charles III ascends to the throne at 73 years old02:58
Mourners across the globe pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II01:48
Play All