  • VP Harris signs condolence book for queen

  • King Charles III starts reign as world mourns Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship

    King Charles III makes first speech to his nation

  • King Charles III ascends to the throne at 73 years old

  • Mourners across the globe pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

  • King Charles III steps onto the throne as U.K. faces uncertainty

  • ‘Hopefully someone tells him who I am’: Charming story of Queen Elizabeth II pranking U.S. tourist

  • Watch: U.K.’s new king holds audience with new prime minister

  • King Charles III’s mention of Harry and Meghan was ‘open-hearted and magnanimous,’ Keir Simmons says

  • Speech from King Charles III was emotional homage to queen’s ‘resolute service,’ Savannah Guthrie says

  • Three cheers, and a kiss, for new king outside Buckingham Palace

  • John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years

  • King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says

  • How pop culture gave insight into Queen Elizabeth’s real life

  • Gun salutes fired across U.K. in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

  • Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

  • King Charles receives first warm public response

  • Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting

Queen Elizabeth’s visits to the Americas were often welcomed by thousands, despite a clear strain with countries in the Caribbean over the legacy of colonization by the British Empire. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports. Sept. 10, 2022

