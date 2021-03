NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen moderates this important special report focused on the concerning rise in anti-Asian violence during the pandemic and solutions to racism and xenophobia. Special guests include Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., basketball star Jeremy Lin, actors Olivia Munn and Brian Tee, 'Survivor' winner Yul Kwon, the Nobel Prize nominee and activist Amanda Nguyen, comedian Margaret Cho and more.