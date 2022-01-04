Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four our of 11 federal fraud charges for exaggerating her company’s blood testing technology to investors and now faces up to 20 years in prison. NBC News’ Ben Popken and Danny Cevallos have the details. Jan. 4, 2022
