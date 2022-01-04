IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

    05:50

  • Watch moment baby hears parents for first time

    02:20

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene

    01:16

  • New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge

    03:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud

    03:25

  • How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV

    02:28

  • Chicago, Philadelphia to require proof of vaccination for patrons

    02:43

  • Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices

    03:26

  • New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump

    01:31

  • Why Blackberry is discontinuing service for classic devices

    01:49

  • Brazilian president admitted to hospital for intestinal obstruction

    00:18

  • Search teams look for missing people after nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

    01:47

  • Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60 years old

    03:30

  • New law banning surprise medical bills comes into effect

    03:05

  • Covid cases in China’s locked-down city of Xi’an declining, health officials say

    02:09

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

  • Thousands of flights canceled due to Covid surge and severe winter weather

    03:10

NBC News NOW

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

05:50

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four our of 11 federal fraud charges for exaggerating her company’s blood testing technology to investors and now faces up to 20 years in prison. NBC News’ Ben Popken and Danny Cevallos have the details.  Jan. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

    05:50

  • Watch moment baby hears parents for first time

    02:20

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera

    02:34

  • Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All