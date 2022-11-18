Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

- Now Playing
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison05:36
- UP NEXT
One adult, three children found shot to death in Virginia home01:00
Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case03:58
Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels04:34
Wrong-way driver who struck L.A. sheriff recruits arrested01:38
Las Vegas teen allegedly held captive for nearly a year01:03
Deaths of five Phoenix family members investigated as homicide01:32
Texas parents charged after boy found dead in washing machine01:27
NYPD investigates attacks possibly linked to deaths of two gay men03:08
Wrong-way driver strikes L.A. sheriff recruits01:25
UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players02:28
Off-duty police officer shoots two women before dying by suicide in New York01:38
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to federal charges01:06
Video of Georgia deputies punching inmate triggers investigation01:20
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan02:15
Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks out: ‘I can't believe it was him’02:02
University of Idaho campus mourning after four students found dead01:57
Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.02:42
One dead, seven wounded in shooting at Nebraska party01:01
Professional poker player tortured, murdered by Michigan man00:41
- Now Playing
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison05:36
- UP NEXT
One adult, three children found shot to death in Virginia home01:00
Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case03:58
Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels04:34
Wrong-way driver who struck L.A. sheriff recruits arrested01:38
Las Vegas teen allegedly held captive for nearly a year01:03
Play All