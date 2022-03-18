Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah shares the latest after four suspects were arrested and one still at large after stealing nearly $100K worth of handbags from a Hamptons Balenciaga store. Police say the incident is a part of an organized theft ring.
March 18, 2022
