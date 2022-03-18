IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store

    WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May

  • Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary'

  • Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

  • Kansas school shooting followed request to search student's backpack

  • El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'

  • ‘We are out of time’: Family of missing Nevada woman calls for help in search

  • Alex Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming indicted on new charges in insurance fraud scheme

  • Washington state deputy killed during SWAT shootout

  • Security footage shows missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion moments before apparent abduction

  • Four Disney employees among 108 arrested in Florida human trafficking sting

  • Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

  • Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

  • Covid cases surge in China and Europe

  • New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody

  • Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

  • At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team

NBC News NOW

Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store

NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah shares the latest after four suspects were arrested and one still at large after stealing nearly $100K worth of handbags from a Hamptons Balenciaga store. Police say the incident is a part of an organized theft ring.March 18, 2022

