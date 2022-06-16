Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In Miami, Florida, thieves are using cutting-edge technology to steal the frequency from car key fobs to steal vehicles. NBC News’ Sam Brock takes a closer look at the brazen crimes and what to do to protect yourself. June 16, 2022

