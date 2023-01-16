IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign

    05:23

  • What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden

    03:36

  • Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

    06:30

  • ‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says

    03:36

  • Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    03:44

  • FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30

  • Biden returns to Washington amid DOJ review of found classified documents

    06:48

  • FAA pauses all domestic flight departures amid system outage

    05:17

  • Thousands of NYC nurses enter second day of strikes over pay, staffing

    04:10

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

NBC News NOW

Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

06:29

The White House has confirmed that a third batch of documents marked classified have been found at President Biden’s Delaware home. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. Jan. 16, 2023

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign

    05:23

  • What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden

    03:36

  • Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

    06:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All