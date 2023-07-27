IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Employees of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company scramble to save business

    04:31

  • Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta allegedly tried to delete video footage at Mar-a-lago

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    2024 GOP candidates take aim at Biden’s alleged lack of relationship with granddaughter

    02:00

  • Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup

    04:16

  • Education Department opens civil rights inquiry into Harvard legacy admissions

    03:56

  • TikTok star 'sassy trucker' arrested, stuck in Dubai over shouting altercation

    03:32

  • Transgender swimmers to be included in 'open category' at competitions

    03:03

  • Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap

    04:43

  • Former player, attorney speak out in Northwestern hazing incidents

    07:59

  • Keeping influencers honest: Why one watchdog is taking matters into her own hands

    04:46

  • Obamas release statement on death of employee near Massachusetts home

    01:00

  • Carlee Russell's lawyer says she was never kidnapped, didn’t see baby

    02:18

  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach comes out as gay

    03:01

  • Global warming fuels massive heat domes across the world

    03:58

  • Alabama passes redistricting map that defies Supreme Court ruling

    03:02

  • NFL fines Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder $60M after allegations of workplace misconduct

    03:17

  • Biographer speaks on Oppenheimer's relevance today ahead of film opening

    03:05

  • New CDC director discusses handling distrust in agency

    06:00

  • Maryland island sees rise in homebuyers despite rising sea level threats

    04:18

NBC News NOW

Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

02:59

A third defendant appears to have been added to the federal investigation case into the classified documents found in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. NBC News’ Tom Winter details what we know about Carlos De Oliveira.July 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Employees of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company scramble to save business

    04:31

  • Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta allegedly tried to delete video footage at Mar-a-lago

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    2024 GOP candidates take aim at Biden’s alleged lack of relationship with granddaughter

    02:00

  • Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup

    04:16

  • Education Department opens civil rights inquiry into Harvard legacy admissions

    03:56
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All