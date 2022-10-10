Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022

