NBC News NOW

How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?

02:48

Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, called on the court to do away with the “substantive due process” doctrine and reevaluate decisions in previous cases on same-sex marriage and contraception. NBC News' Danny Cevallos explains how the court could carry this out. June 24, 2022

