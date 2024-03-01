IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Estranged husband's girlfriend convicted of murdering missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos

Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely
March 1, 202404:12

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40
  • Now Playing

    Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried from church

    00:30

  • Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

    02:37

  • Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel

    00:56

  • WATCH: Crowds applaud and chant as Navalny's hearse arrives

    00:31

  • Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow

    01:00

  • Funeral of Alexei Navalny to take place in Moscow

    01:23

  • Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied

    01:42

  • Iranian satellite blasts off into orbit from Russian cosmodrome

    00:48

  • Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death

    01:11

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

    00:37

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • Putin denies Russia plans to put nuclear weapons in space

    01:22

  • Navalny's widow accuses Kremlin of hiding her husband's body to cover up his death

    02:30

  • Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death

    02:09

  • WATCH: Alexei Navalny's widow releases video urging supporters to continue his campaign

    02:53

  • Kamala Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny in exclusive interview

    03:31

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

    02:51

NBC News NOW

Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

04:12

A funeral service was held in Moscow for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which was closely monitored by Russian police. NBC News' Matt Bodner reports on the details of the funeral where thousands of supporters showed up in solidarity with Navalny. March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40
  • Now Playing

    Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried from church

    00:30

  • Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

    02:37

  • Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel

    00:56

  • WATCH: Crowds applaud and chant as Navalny's hearse arrives

    00:31
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All