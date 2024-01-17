Thousands evacuated after volcano erupts in Iceland

- Now Playing
Thousands evacuated after volcano erupts in Iceland02:00
- UP NEXT
U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths03:28
Jurors from Murdaugh murder trial to testify at jury tampering hearing02:03
Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit00:55
Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader03:04
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim02:15
Baby hospitalized after Ohio police raid home executing search warrant02:33
DeSantis projected as runner-up to Trump in Iowa caucuses05:43
WATCH: Video shows Philadelphia bus slide on ice and crash into a fire hydrant00:31
Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates01:29
State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast01:40
Missing Missouri residents allegedly tied to 'spiritual cult'01:40
Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father’s legacy04:23
Dangerously cold Arctic blast blankets the U.S.03:55
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Arizona hot air balloon crash02:07
Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial02:01
WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City00:37
Life-threatening cold weather puts 92 million Americans under winter alert01:03
Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses03:47
Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend01:56
- Now Playing
Thousands evacuated after volcano erupts in Iceland02:00
- UP NEXT
U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths03:28
Jurors from Murdaugh murder trial to testify at jury tampering hearing02:03
Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit00:55
Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader03:04
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim02:15
Play All