Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence

- Now Playing
Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence03:33
- UP NEXT
House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal05:23
FBI Director Wray could be held in contempt of Congress over Biden probe02:31
Mike Pence and Chris Christie expected to enter 2024 presidential race03:13
Harvard introduces course in Tagalog for the first time06:26
Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert02:17
House lawmakers to vote on Biden and McCarthy’s debt deal06:00
DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign with Iowa rally04:55
Prosecutors say man who crashed near White House wanted to seize power from Biden03:02
Ukraine denies responsibility for Moscow drone attack02:44
Trial begins for Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter03:08
How one EMT is reducing the number of 911 calls from an Indianapolis shelter02:38
China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions02:27
Montana becomes first state to ban Drag Story Hours03:52
U.S. nuclear secrets are vulnerable to spies, report says02:51
DHS warns of potential violence ahead of 2024 election03:57
Alex Murdaugh indicted on federal fraud charges04:07
U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults04:13
How the GOP is reacting to DeSantis’ 2024 presidential run02:50
How to prepare for a possible government default03:30
- Now Playing
Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence03:33
- UP NEXT
House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal05:23
FBI Director Wray could be held in contempt of Congress over Biden probe02:31
Mike Pence and Chris Christie expected to enter 2024 presidential race03:13
Harvard introduces course in Tagalog for the first time06:26
Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert02:17
Play All