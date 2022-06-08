IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Immigration, deportation, and the fear factor

  • Trump: "Tremendous danger" at Mexican border

    08:17

  • Immigrant children denied birth certificates

    00:55

  • Trump speaks out on purported kingpin threat

    09:34

  • Trump combative, defiant in NBC interview

    10:50

  • NBC latest to cut ties with Donald Trump

    06:52

  • Redistricting case could shift power to GOP

    06:41

  • Federal judge courting controversy

    12:05

  • Obama’s ‘YOLO’ strategy

    10:32

  • Senate approves Keystone bill

    08:09

  • What is Boehner's endgame?

    11:46

  • Is new GOP bill a 'screw you' to immigrants?

    07:49

  • Did Boehner just call an immigration vote?

    08:56

  • Who Obama’s immigration plan will affect

    07:45

  • Obama sells his immigration plan in Las Vegas

    07:22

  • Rep: Obama's immigration plan is 'seminal'

    13:25

  • Obama stokes anger in GOP over immigration

    12:31

  • Obama's immigration plan will benefit millions

    07:32

  • GOP weighs options on pending executive order

    06:50

  • Gutierrez: Big, bold executive action coming

    11:06

NBC News NOW

Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

02:45

Another caravan of migrants is making its way from Southern Mexico to the U.S. border. Telemundo correspondent Randy Serrano reports how their journey coincides with the Summit of the Americas, hosted by the United States in Los Angeles. June 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Immigration, deportation, and the fear factor

  • Trump: "Tremendous danger" at Mexican border

    08:17

  • Immigrant children denied birth certificates

    00:55

  • Trump speaks out on purported kingpin threat

    09:34

  • Trump combative, defiant in NBC interview

    10:50

  • NBC latest to cut ties with Donald Trump

    06:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All