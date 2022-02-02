Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Thousands of mourners filled St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay tribute to NYPD officer Wilbert Mora. Mora and his partner Detective Jason Rivera were shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem. Feb. 2, 2022
