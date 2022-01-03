Thousands of flights cancelled due to Covid surge and severe winter weather
Thousands of flights have been cancelled due to the spread of the omicron variant and winter storms across the country, causing travel chaos for millions of Americans. Senior Editor at The Points Guy, Melanie Lieberman, joins News NOW to explains which airports are being impacted by flight cancellations and what to do if your travel is delayed. Jan. 3, 2022
