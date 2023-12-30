IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of migrants face dangerous conditions to cross border

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    First Tesla Cybertruck accident reported in California

    02:03

  • University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor terminated after being asked about adult videos

    02:23

  • Alabama plans to use nitrogen gas to execute man who once survived botched execution

    05:48

  • Couples racing to the altar to have New Year’s Eve weddings

    02:10

  • Cities across U.S. preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:12

  • Holiday season brings record travel to U.S. airports

    01:59

  • Monster waves on West Coast causing flooding, evacuations and ocean rescues

    01:51

  • Colorado police searching for woman accused of murdering her two children

    01:55

  • Civil rights leader removed from theater over seating issue

    02:10

  • GOP Gov. DeWine announces veto of Ohio bill restricting gender-affirming care

    03:05

  • Californians flee from big waves as water breaks over a sea wall

    00:35

  • Search ends for Alaska woman who fell under frozen river

    01:48

  • High surf floods Southern California neighborhood

    01:10

  • Investigation shows forced labor practices behind shopping deals

    04:40

  • Fugitive who adopted more than a dozen identities arrested in California

    02:26

  • Virginia program pairs inmates and shelter dogs to work together

    04:06

  • SpaceX launches secretive X-37B space plane into orbit

    01:52

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison 7 years after mother’s murder

    01:45

  • Remembering the lives we lost in 2023

    06:09

NBC News NOW

Thousands of migrants face dangerous conditions to cross border

02:49

Thousands of migrants are facing dangerous conditions as they travel to cross the U.S. border. As the migrant surge continues, The Department of Justice is threatening to sue the state of Texas over a law that would allow the state to arrest and deport migrants on criminal charges. Dec. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of migrants face dangerous conditions to cross border

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    First Tesla Cybertruck accident reported in California

    02:03

  • University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor terminated after being asked about adult videos

    02:23

  • Alabama plans to use nitrogen gas to execute man who once survived botched execution

    05:48

  • Couples racing to the altar to have New Year’s Eve weddings

    02:10

  • Cities across U.S. preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:12
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All