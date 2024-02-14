IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Thousands of migrants in Chicago on edge as shelter evictions loom

03:45

Thousands of migrants across Chicago are on edge as the shelter eviction deadline nears. Many of the migrants who are seeking alternative housing are struggling to receive work permits, which are necessary to secure housing. Feb. 14, 2024

