NBC News NOW

Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

04:14

Health officials say waterborne diseases are spreading after historic flooding in Pakistan. Nearly half a million displaced people are living in relief camps and doctors say they are treating thousands suffering from diarrhea and waterborne ailments. Sept. 1, 2022

