Thousands of service members miss Covid vaccination deadlines
Despite seeing a 21 percent increase in vaccination rates in the military following a federal mandate, thousands of service members still haven't received their shots. NBC News' Phil McCausland reports on why vaccinations are tied to military readiness and how the mandate could be enforced.Dec. 8, 2021
