Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues

As Russia continues its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian city’s mayor says that nearly 10,000 civilians are still trapped without running water or electricity as experts say the war could rage on for years. Former spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. and host of “Oh My World” on YouTube, Hagar Chemali, joins News NOW to explain the latest in the Sievierodonetsk region and how a stalemate in the region could impact the conflict.June 10, 2022