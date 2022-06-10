IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

  • President Zelenskyy warns Black Sea blockade could spark global food crisis

    Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues

    Biden calls Capitol riot ‘clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution’ during Jan. 6 hearing

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Capitol riot in first public hearing

  • WHO warns monkeypox must be contained before it becomes global issue

  • Documentary shows how women ran underground abortion network before Roe v. Wade ruling

  • Death toll expected to rise after Iran trail derailment

  • Breaking down primary results from California and six other states

  • Vice President Harris to tackle immigration surge during Summit of the Americas

  • Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data

  • Crime takes center stage in key California primary elections

  • World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

  • Democratic senators push for bipartisan gun reform

  • Mexican president could boycott Summit of the Americas if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua not invited

  • New York lawmakers pass bill that could ban certain bitcoin mining operations

  • California approves state's first robotaxi service

  • U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May

  • Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

  • Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues

As Russia continues its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian city’s mayor says that nearly 10,000 civilians are still trapped without running water or electricity as experts say the war could rage on for years. Former spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. and host of “Oh My World” on YouTube, Hagar Chemali, joins News NOW to explain the latest in the Sievierodonetsk region and how a stalemate in the region could impact the conflict.June 10, 2022

