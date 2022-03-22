Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety
05:31
Most Ukrainians are still within the country’s borders, but many are internally displaced after escaping their hometowns. While thousands have traveled west to Lviv, some have fled to the Carpathian Mountains, a region that has sheltered Ukrainians many times throughout history. NBC News’ Molly Hunter takes us there.March 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing
03:14
Judge Jackson: Freedom of the press is 'necessary' in a democracy
02:27
Klobuchar questions Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'
03:46
Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'
01:14
Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson why she called George W. Bush a 'war criminal' in legal filing