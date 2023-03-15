IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence

    05:05

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Remains of ancient Roman aristocrat found in British hidden cemetery

    00:41

  • Driver accidentally unlocks, drives Tesla after mistaking it for his own

    00:40

  • February inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rose 0.4%

    03:47

  • How a Black-owned farm and store are defying historic inequality

    03:43

  • Do some people have ‘super immunity’ to Covid?

    02:40

  • Trump slams Ron DeSantis in Iowa amid ongoing legal troubles

    03:55

  • Northeast braces for heavy snowfall amid slow-moving nor’easter

    04:44

  • Biden outlines federal intervention following historic bank failures

    05:42

  • How does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank compare to the 2008 bailout?

    04:11

  • U.S. and South Korea begin joint military drills following North Korean missile test

    03:07

  • U.S. denies Iran’s claim of agreement over prisoner swap

    03:41

  • California braces for more rain and snow amid severe flooding

    02:36

  • Regulators say Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their money following collapse

    05:06

  • DeSantis heads to battleground Iowa as part of his book tour

    04:39

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel testing requirements for travelers from China

    04:12

  • U.S. economy adds 311,000 jobs in February

    03:52

  • Millions without heat after Russian hypersonic missile strike

    03:00

NBC News NOW

Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

03:43

As Southern California braces for heavy flooding and landslides brought on by another winter storm, some areas from New York to Maine are waking up to power outages due to a slow-moving nor’easter. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton breaks down how officials are dealing with the impacts of the storm and whether people are able to get back to work and school. March 15, 2023

  • Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence

    05:05

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Remains of ancient Roman aristocrat found in British hidden cemetery

    00:41

  • Driver accidentally unlocks, drives Tesla after mistaking it for his own

    00:40

  • February inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rose 0.4%

    03:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All