Threat of more landslides in Papua New Guinea loom as recovery mission continues
    Threat of more landslides in Papua New Guinea loom as recovery mission continues

Threat of more landslides in Papua New Guinea loom as recovery mission continues

A Papua New Guinea official told the United Nations that more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive by a landslide as the search and rescue operation transitions to a recovery mission. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports on the threats of more landslides and the challenges of getting foreign aid workers to the disaster site.May 28, 2024

