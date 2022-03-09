Threats and attacks on women in politics on the rise
05:41
With women gaining a surge of power in politics, experts say there is also a surge of threats and attacks both in-person and online. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson takes a look at this trend on the rise on International Women’s Day. March 9, 2022
Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change
03:32
Now Playing
Threats and attacks on women in politics on the rise
05:41
UP NEXT
Apple unveils new products
02:32
How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds
04:29
CDC ramps up National Wastewater Surveillance System
03:27
Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason