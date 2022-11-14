IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia

03:32

Three people were killed and two more injured after a shooting at the University of Virginia. Students are being told to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports.Nov. 14, 2022

Best of NBC News

