IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22

  • Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case

    01:56

  • Three men indicted for killing of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    01:38

  • Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim slayings to remain in jail

    02:09

  • California school district reaches settlement in boy's deadly fall

    01:44

  • Former Kansas police officer accused of multiple sexual assaults

    01:33

  • Georgia juvenile correctional officer arrested in 'fight game' death

    01:03

  • Rudy Giuliani questioned for 6 hours before grand jury in Atlanta

    02:11

  • El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties

    02:25

  • Giuliani set to testify before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe

    03:44

  • Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

    03:42

  • Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents

    00:53

  • Multiple victims wounded in shooting outside of Memphis hospital

    00:44

  • Jailed WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals conviction in Russian court

    03:30

  • Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

    03:18

  • Pennsylvania man confesses to crashing car into crowd and killing his mother

    02:39

  • Former Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to criminal charges

    00:31

NBC News NOW

Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

04:44

Three men have been charged in connection to the killing of infamous mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger in a West Virginia prison four years ago while he was serving two life sentences. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more on the latest twist in the dramatic life and death of the mob boss. Aug. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22

  • Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case

    01:56

  • Three men indicted for killing of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All