    Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

A Michigan jury convicted three men for aiding in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The men are members of a paramilitary group called the “Wolverine Watchmen,” which held gun drills with the leader of that kidnapping plot in 2020. Oct. 27, 2022

    Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

