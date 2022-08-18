IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 3 indicted in fatal prison beating of notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger

NBC News NOW

Three men indicted for killing of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

01:38

Three men have been indicted for the beating death of 89-year-old mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger at a West Virginia federal prison back in 2018. Bulger was serving two consecutive life sentences for crimes related to his time running Boston's Winter Hill Gang. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. Aug. 18, 2022

