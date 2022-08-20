IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Wildfires and severe rain turn deadly in Europe

    02:52

  • Record-breaking two million migrants encountered at U.S. southern border

    01:32

  • Brothers gifted remodeled Texas home after hurricane Harvey damage

    01:52

  • Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church

    02:27

  • Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack

    02:32

  • Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle

    02:53

  • Former Kansas police officer charged with 24 counts of sex crimes

    03:03

  • Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

    04:33

  • 10 miners remain trapped underground in Mexico for over two weeks

    02:19

  • El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties

    02:25

  • Former Trump staffers reveal his tendency to keep classified documents

    03:41

  • Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

    03:42

  • Search continues for missing California teen

    03:08

  • 10-year-old boy loses leg from shark bite in Florida

    02:49

  • 99-year-old woman meets her 100th great-grandchild

    02:08

  • Jailed WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals conviction in Russian court

    03:30

  • Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

    03:18

  • Pennsylvania man confesses to crashing car into crowd and killing his mother

    02:39

NBC News NOW

Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

02:08

Three people died following a mid-air collision of two small aircrafts in Northern California. Audio was released from the cockpit where the pilots are heard communicating prior to impact. NBC News’ Jake Ward has the details. Aug. 20, 2022

  • Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Wildfires and severe rain turn deadly in Europe

    02:52

  • Record-breaking two million migrants encountered at U.S. southern border

    01:32

  • Brothers gifted remodeled Texas home after hurricane Harvey damage

    01:52

  • Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All