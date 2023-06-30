IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Boycotts in America: A history of political and social protest 

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Three people stabbed during gender studies class in Canada

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Arizona Diamond fire burning near Scottsdale

    02:15

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Evacuations underway as Juniper fire burns in Southern California

    00:31

  • Portland hosts all-electric race car competition

    02:39

  • Oregon bar 'Sports Bra' is first to only show women's sports

    02:29

  • Former Titanic wreck reporter recalls his experience in a submersible

    08:41

  • Video rental store 'Vidiots' reopens in Los Angeles

    02:32

  • New clinic becomes only provider in Wyoming to offer surgical abortions

    02:50

  • Hundreds still missing in migrant boat accident as sub accident captures more attention

    01:34

  • Twin tornadoes touch down in Colorado

    00:26

  • Expert examines rescue possibilities for missing submersible

    10:12

  • California restaurant hired fake priest to spy on employees

    03:21

  • Space shuttle Endeavour to get new home at California Science Center

    02:26

  • Brutal heatwave bakes southern U.S.

    03:04

  • Meet the artist behind the Blank Slate Monument honoring African Americans

    05:46

  • River rafters rush to California's Sierra Nevada after snowpack melts

    02:49

  • Iowa Supreme Court blocks six-week abortion ban

    03:21

NBC News NOW

Three people stabbed during gender studies class in Canada

02:49

A gender studies professor was attacked during a class at the University of Waterloo in Canada. The professor, along with two students, were stabbed by a recent graduate. Police are investigating it as a hate crime related to gender expression and identity. NBC News'  Niala Charles reports. June 30, 2023

  • Boycotts in America: A history of political and social protest 

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Three people stabbed during gender studies class in Canada

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Arizona Diamond fire burning near Scottsdale

    02:15

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Evacuations underway as Juniper fire burns in Southern California

    00:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All