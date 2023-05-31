IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘No amount of time is safe’: Experts warn parents to prevent hot car deaths

  • UP NEXT

Three children in separate incidents across the U.S. have died in the span of five days from hot car deaths. One of the incidents included a Florida toddler who was forgotten while her parents went to church. NBC News’ Steven Romo talks with experts about why children are more susceptible to hot car deaths and common misconceptions about these tragedies.May 31, 2023

