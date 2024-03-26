IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time
March 26, 202404:47
NBC News NOW

Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time

04:47

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, which is a chronic condition that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Researchers in New York are working to find a way to cut down on the lengthy diagnosis timeframe. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin spoke with three women who are battling the painful and at times debilitating disease.March 26, 2024

