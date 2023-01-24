IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Ticketmaster to testify before Senate over anti-competition concerns

03:23

The president of Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company, will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill facing questions about the company’s failure following Taylor Swift’s Eras tour ticket debacle. NBC’s Hallie Jackson has more on Ticketmaster's long battle with anti-competition concerns. Jan. 24, 2023

