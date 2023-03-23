IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge approves evidence in probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea fires missiles as U.S., South Korea military drills end

    03:16

  • Meet Sesame Street’s first Black female puppeteer

    04:17

  • Federal Reserve to decide on interest rate hikes amid banking sector turmoil

    02:07

  • Biden awards 2021 National Medals of Arts and Humanities in star-studded ceremony

    03:40

  • President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07

  • Grand jury to decide on possible Trump indictment

    03:25

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

    02:24

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

    03:14

  • Grand jury weighs possible Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels hush money payment

    05:10

  • Can a teacher detect if students are using artificial intelligence?

    04:08

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • How UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse is impacting bank shares

    03:37

  • French President Macron faces no-confidence vote over pension reforms

    03:27

  • Chinese President Xi arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with President Putin

    06:45

  • Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters

    04:24

  • Trump claims he expects to be indicted over 2016 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels

    03:38

  • DeSantis looks to revoke Miami hotel liquor license over drag show

    03:59

NBC News NOW

TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

06:06

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to appear before Congress to defend his company amid data security concerns over the Chinese-owned social media app. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin and Executive Director of the National Security Institute, Jamil Jaffer, break down why lawmakers are concerned about safety on TikTok and what to expect from Chew's testimony. March 23, 2023

  • Judge approves evidence in probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea fires missiles as U.S., South Korea military drills end

    03:16

  • Meet Sesame Street’s first Black female puppeteer

    04:17

  • Federal Reserve to decide on interest rate hikes amid banking sector turmoil

    02:07

  • Biden awards 2021 National Medals of Arts and Humanities in star-studded ceremony

    03:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All