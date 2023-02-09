TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a growing movement on TikTok, users are pushing back against the steady stream of influencers telling followers what to buy through paid partnerships. NBC’s Valerie Castro reports on how the so-called de-influencers are hoping to convince users about what they shouldn't buy.Feb. 9, 2023

