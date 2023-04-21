IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from female athletics

    04:21

  • Sudanese paramilitary group agrees to 72-hour ceasefire

    03:49

  • Sen. Durbin invites Justice Roberts to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing

    03:39

  • Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

    04:02

  • Biden expected to announce re-election campaign next week

    03:41

  • Lawmakers to address cannabis reform on 4/20

    04:13

  • Biden to address administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis

    02:35

  • Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen

    02:25

  • Lawmakers express frustration over leaked classified documents

    04:19

  • MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

    04:10

  • Accused leaker Jack Teixeira to appear in federal court

    02:38

  • Man who allegedly shot Ralph Yarl to be arraigned

    03:58

  • Senate Democrats call for ethics hearing over Justice Thomas’ alleged gifts

    04:31

  • Dominion and Fox News reach $787.5 million settlement in defamation case

    07:17

  • ‘Bad Cinderella’ stars on inspiring others through Broadway

    04:39

  • Hutchinson setting stage as sole GOP presidential hopeful to take aim at Trump

    04:44

  • Moscow court rejects Evan Gershkovich’s espionage detention appeal

    02:46

  • Biden to unveil new policies for affordable child care

    03:40

  • ‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

    05:32

NBC News NOW

TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing

02:51

The “No Love Challenge” featuring majorette dancing is the latest TikTok dance craze, but not many social media users know that it dates back to 1960s HBCU culture. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah discovers the story behind the viral clips. April 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from female athletics

    04:21

  • Sudanese paramilitary group agrees to 72-hour ceasefire

    03:49

  • Sen. Durbin invites Justice Roberts to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing

    03:39

  • Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

    04:02

  • Biden expected to announce re-election campaign next week

    03:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All