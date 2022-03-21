IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce

How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce

Livestreaming on TikTok is a growing trend in the U.S. It’s becoming a more popular way for young people to buy products online, combining shopping with live entertainment. And for viewers and sellers alike, the trend seems here to stay. NBC News's Savannah Sellers takes a closer look.March 21, 2022

    How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce

