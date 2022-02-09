IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation

    09:06

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot

    04:07

  • Peloton CEO John Foley steps down, company to cut 2,800 jobs

    03:09

  • Psaki: WH internal investigation found Eric Lander’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’

    02:18

  • IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

    02:08

  • Teen arrested in homicide case that led to shooting death of Amir Locke

    01:49

  • Supreme court allows Alabama district map after lower court rules violation of voting rights act

    03:27

  • California governor announces expiration of indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

    01:50

  • Congress hopes to pass bill to fund government and avert shutdown before February deadline

    01:05

  • Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child’s perspective

    04:16

  • Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

    04:03

  • Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression

    03:22

NBC News NOW

TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

00:40

TikTok is updating its community guidelines to crack down on content thar could be offensive to others. This includes videos that glorify eating disorders and certain types of explicitly banned anti-LGBTQ content.Feb. 9, 2022

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All