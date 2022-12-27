IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

TikTok user sued by Idaho professor for defamation surrounding death of college students

03:28

A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok user for defamation after the creator has wrongly accused her of being involved in the unsolved killings of four college students. The lawsuit says the creator has published dozens of videos tarnishing the professor’s reputation. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 27, 2022

