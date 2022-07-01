IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07
TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

Thousands are taking to the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision to abolish Roe v. Wade and overturn the constitutional right to abortion access. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on the growing trend of Gen Zers protesting through social media by posting private information of Supreme Court Justices, known as “doxxing.”July 1, 2022

