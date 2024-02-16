IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature
Feb. 16, 202403:12
TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature

03:12

TikTok users and sellers expressed mixed feelings over the app’s new shop feature. Sellers are overwhelmed with new orders and users feel inundated with ads.Feb. 16, 2024

