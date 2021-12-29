Time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue contained books, money and ammunition
02:42
Share this -
copied
Kate Ridgway, lead conservator for Virginia Department of Historic Resources, discusses the artifacts found, including ammunition, books and money, in a time capsule that was buried under a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.Dec. 29, 2021
UP NEXT
Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021
05:07
Highlighting John Madden's career as a sports broadcaster, video game icon
02:59
Eulogies pour in after longtime Senate Democratic leader Henry Reid dies at 82
04:37
Family Christmas caroling goes viral on TikTok
02:08
States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations