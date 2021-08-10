IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Time’s Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan resigns after reportedly aiding Gov. Cuomo amid harassment claims

03:50

Roberta Kaplan is stepping down from her role as chairwoman of Time’s Up, an organization that works to prevent workplace sexual harassment, after the New York attorney general alleged she provided counsel to Governor Cuomo following accusations of sexual harassment last year. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser breaks down what Kaplan’s resignation means for Cuomo’s defense and how the governor’s legal team is handling the public allegation. Aug. 10, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All