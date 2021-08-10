Time’s Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan resigns after reportedly aiding Gov. Cuomo amid harassment claims
Roberta Kaplan is stepping down from her role as chairwoman of Time’s Up, an organization that works to prevent workplace sexual harassment, after the New York attorney general alleged she provided counsel to Governor Cuomo following accusations of sexual harassment last year. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser breaks down what Kaplan’s resignation means for Cuomo’s defense and how the governor’s legal team is handling the public allegation. Aug. 10, 2021