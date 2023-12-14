IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Broadway musical ‘Harmony’ tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists

    05:00

  • How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena

    03:57

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

    04:02

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

    03:48

  • Georgia's Legislature approves new congressional redistricting plan

    03:01

  • U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November

    03:55

  • Israeli military plans to potentially flood Hamas tunnels with sea water

    01:27

  • Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching

    06:16

  • Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree

    02:55

  • Veterinarians exploring treatments to help dogs suffering from growing respiratory illness

    03:18

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

    04:51

  • Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate

    03:21

  • Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot

    02:28

  • SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma

    03:23

  • COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030

    03:31

  • COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis

    03:35

  • Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

    03:26

  • Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump

    03:38

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

    04:06

NBC News NOW

Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

04:08

A poll by the American Psychiatric Association showed that 29% of Americans anticipate being more stressed out this holiday season compared to last year. Executive Director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, Rawle Andrews Jr., explains what stressors are present during the holidays and gives tips on how to deal with holiday seasonal stress.Dec. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Broadway musical ‘Harmony’ tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists

    05:00

  • How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena

    03:57

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

    04:02

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

    03:48

  • Georgia's Legislature approves new congressional redistricting plan

    03:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All