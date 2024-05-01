IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: NYPD officers in riot gear enter Columbia University as students occupy Hamilton Hall

Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive
May 1, 202402:51

  • North Carolina community remembers 4 officers killed in shootout

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Abducted bishop who mediated between Mexican cartels found and hospitalized 

    01:35

  • Watch: Off-duty nurses restart man’s heart at basketball game

    02:17

  • Elon Musk meets with China to secure deal Tesla deal for self-driving cars

    03:18

  • Couple saves thousands using A.I. technology to plan wedding

    03:10

  • Israeli airstrikes hitting areas in Gaza that IDF designated as 'safe zones'

    05:37

  • Man on deathbed confesses to murder of mother and daughter after 24 years

    02:07

  • Third American arrested in Turks and Caicos for allegedly having ammunition

    02:37

  • South Carolina residents calling police over noisy cicadas

    01:59

  • Maryland educator accused of using AI to frame the school's principal

    03:49

  • Major cities in Mexico running out of water as extreme heat continues

    05:35

  • Venice introduces world's first tourist entrance fee

    02:30

  • Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • Trump 2020 'Fake electors' charged with crimes in Arizona

    02:36

  • Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests

    12:22

  • Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade

    04:09

  • California man uses an Apple AirTag to track his stolen car

    03:22

  • Officials investigate wave of murders targeting Mexican political candidates  

    03:42

  • Southern border sees surge of global migrants

    05:22

NBC News NOW

Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive

02:51

A toddler in North Carolina claimed there were monsters in the wall. The noise turned out to be more than 50,000 bees and hundreds of pounds of honeycomb. May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • North Carolina community remembers 4 officers killed in shootout

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Abducted bishop who mediated between Mexican cartels found and hospitalized 

    01:35

  • Watch: Off-duty nurses restart man’s heart at basketball game

    02:17

  • Elon Musk meets with China to secure deal Tesla deal for self-driving cars

    03:18

  • Couple saves thousands using A.I. technology to plan wedding

    03:10
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All