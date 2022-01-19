Tonga gears up for recovery after volcanic eruption
02:24
Share this -
copied
New aerial images of the massive volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean reveal the scope of devastation as entire islands are wiped out. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how Tonga will face recovery with heightened fears the death toll could be growing. Jan. 19, 2022
Tongan Olympian explains his difficulty contacting his father
03:34
Now Playing
Tonga gears up for recovery after volcanic eruption
02:24
UP NEXT
Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low
03:41
Second journalist killed in Mexico this week
03:28
'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims