Tongan Olympian explains his difficulty contacting his father

After the devastation of the volcanic eruption, many people on the islands are still unable to communicate with their loved ones due to the internet and power lines being down. NBC News’ Tom Llamas is joined by Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua who also has been having difficulties communicating with his family including his father. Jan. 19, 2022
